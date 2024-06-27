iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.83

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.83 and last traded at $28.03, with a volume of 614256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Select Dividend ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,622,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 83,259 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $442,000.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

