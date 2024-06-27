iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVM) Trading 0.3% Higher

iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.92 and last traded at $28.92. Approximately 931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.83.

iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.51.

Get iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF stock. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVM – Free Report) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,975 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC owned 7.92% of iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF Company Profile

The iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (IVVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a cap, while applying a 5% buffer against losses, over each calendar quarter. The actively managed fund holds a bundle of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF flex options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.