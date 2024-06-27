iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 0.5% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.6% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.46. 2,970,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,220. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.34 and its 200-day moving average is $106.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $88.33 and a twelve month high of $113.08.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9354 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.