iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) Trading Up 0%

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.53 and last traded at $42.30. Approximately 6,562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 7,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.29.

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average is $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $152.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (ACWF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to 4 factors (quality, value, momentum and small size) while maintaining similar characteristics to the MSCI ACWI Index.

