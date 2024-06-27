iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) Trading Up 0%

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.53 and last traded at $42.30. Approximately 6,562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 7,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.29.
iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average is $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $152.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.93.
iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (ACWF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to 4 factors (quality, value, momentum and small size) while maintaining similar characteristics to the MSCI ACWI Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.