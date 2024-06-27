iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Stock Price Up 1.1%

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.37 and last traded at $55.02. Approximately 25,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 53,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.44.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Thailand ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the first quarter worth about $292,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000.

About iShares MSCI Thailand ETF

The iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Thailand IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the Thai equity market. THD was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

