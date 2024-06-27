iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS) Shares Down 1.2%

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.71 and last traded at $35.77. 4,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.22.
iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.72.
About iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF
The iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (EWUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap United Kingdom companies. EWUS was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
