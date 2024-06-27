iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 145.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 303,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,982 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $49,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.84. The stock had a trading volume of 760,176 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.65.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

