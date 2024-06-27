iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lpwm LLC

Lpwm LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 2.2% of Lpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94,330.8% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 625,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 998,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,558,000 after acquiring an additional 109,073 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.03. 18,750,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,770,813. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.57.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

