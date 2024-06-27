iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.79. 1,415,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,988. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $84.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.