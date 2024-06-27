iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 270.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,258 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $37,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,659 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 145.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,649,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,763,000 after buying an additional 1,568,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,503 shares during the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,134,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $75,684,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,359. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.20. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $93.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

