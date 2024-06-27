iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 108.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 76,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after acquiring an additional 26,246 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.02. 101,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,209. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $154.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.73.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.