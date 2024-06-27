Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.25.

IVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Ivanhoe Mines Trading Up 1.6 %

Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$17.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.16 and a beta of 1.98. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of C$9.89 and a 1 year high of C$21.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.4653228 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider CITIC Metal Africa Investments Limited sold 11,810,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.41, for a total value of C$205,626,028.00. In related news, insider CITIC Metal Africa Investments Limited sold 11,810,800 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.41, for a total value of C$205,626,028.00. Also, Director Delphine Traoré bought 5,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,249.60. Insiders sold a total of 12,064,614 shares of company stock worth $210,024,706 in the last three months. 50.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

