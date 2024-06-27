J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $46.93

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.93 and last traded at $46.93, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.93.
J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average is $39.44.
J D Wetherspoon Company Profile
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
