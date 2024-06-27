Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 160 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,908 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,484,901,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter worth about $1,014,454,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,982,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 3,384.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,781,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CRH by 4,713.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,713,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573,842 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

CRH Stock Up 1.9 %

CRH stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,674,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,192,549. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $51.59 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.07.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

