Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Buys 422 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,704,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,119,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,290 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 144.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 926,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,665,000 after purchasing an additional 546,969 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,958,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,600,000 after buying an additional 497,916 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,074,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,366,000 after buying an additional 495,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,301.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIG

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.50. 255,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.82 and a twelve month high of $105.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.16.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.