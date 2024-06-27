Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOD. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 5,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on VOD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Vodafone Group Public stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.76. 2,063,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,279,516. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $10.19.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.