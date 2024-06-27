Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the first quarter valued at $25,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambev stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 11,481,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,930,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABEV. StockNews.com cut shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

