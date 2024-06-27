Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,420,000 after purchasing an additional 131,943 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 488,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,916,000 after purchasing an additional 51,866 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth $490,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSM. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Baird R W lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MSM stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $78.25. 135,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,274. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $105.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.43.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $935.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 59.61%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

