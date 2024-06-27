Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.76. 553,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,330. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.55. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $53.32 and a 52 week high of $67.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

