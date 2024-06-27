Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $387,000 Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,631.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 27.2% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 127,818 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $181,772.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE DLB traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.17 and a 200 day moving average of $82.15. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $75.87 and a one year high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $364.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.98 million. Research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 61.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

