Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $775,000 Stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 93.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 15,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 10.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 14,072 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.42. 25,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.57. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 16.40%.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.4736 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.67%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

