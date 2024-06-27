Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 21,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 126,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 204,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,378,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc lifted its position in Gentex by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 21,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $33.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,151. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.31. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $37.58.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.38 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $162,513.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

