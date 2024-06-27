Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 632 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDB stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $64.93. 1,620,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,779. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $71.39.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 15.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

