Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,838 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 340,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $19,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,544,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,177,706,000 after buying an additional 1,249,096 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,250,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,202,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,117,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,828,000 after buying an additional 18,416 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,338,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 853,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,389,000 after buying an additional 306,204 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.27. 143,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,441. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $57.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.84.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

