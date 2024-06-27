Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 157 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 467 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.26. 4,468,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,548,265. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.34. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

