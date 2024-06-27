Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 169 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,843 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,452,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,827,000 after acquiring an additional 460,257 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,503,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,081.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,655,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,983 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.31. The company had a trading volume of 757,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,070. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.07.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

