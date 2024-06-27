Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD) Short Interest Up 1,176.8% in June

Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, an increase of 1,176.8% from the May 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jayud Global Logistics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jayud Global Logistics stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Jayud Global Logistics worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jayud Global Logistics Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:JYD traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.56. 8,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,661. Jayud Global Logistics has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04.

Jayud Global Logistics Company Profile

Jayud Global Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of cross-border supply chain solution services worldwide. It offers freight forwarding services, including integrated cross-border logistics and fragmented logistics services; supply chain management services, such as international trading and agent services; and other value-added services comprising custom brokerage and intelligent logistic IT systems.

