Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for THG (LON:THG)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of THG (LON:THG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.33) price target on the stock.

THG stock opened at GBX 62.55 ($0.79) on Monday. THG has a 52 week low of GBX 56.30 ($0.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 110.25 ($1.40). The company has a market capitalization of £831.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 67.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 68.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.39.

In other news, insider Damian Sanders bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £200,000 ($253,710.52). In related news, insider Helen Jones acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £18,900 ($23,975.64). Also, insider Damian Sanders acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £200,000 ($253,710.52). Corporate insiders own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.

