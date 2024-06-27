Jet Protocol (JET) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $122,427.52 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012475 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00010248 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,709.73 or 1.00133536 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012576 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00079994 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

