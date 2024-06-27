Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.84 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and $77,702.86 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00169965 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

