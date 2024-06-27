John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from John Marshall Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.22.

John Marshall Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ JMSB opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.45. John Marshall Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $237.62 million, a PE ratio of 75.96 and a beta of 0.60.

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 3.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

John Marshall Bancorp Company Profile

In related news, Director Jonathan Craig Kinney purchased 2,000 shares of John Marshall Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $34,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 173,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,469.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,291 shares of company stock valued at $72,675. 12.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial loans, and other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

