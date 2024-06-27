John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Short Interest Update

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the May 31st total of 757,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

John Wood Group Price Performance

Shares of John Wood Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,837. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11. John Wood Group has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $2.74.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

