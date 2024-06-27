John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Short Interest Update

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the May 31st total of 757,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
John Wood Group Price Performance
Shares of John Wood Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,837. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11. John Wood Group has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $2.74.
About John Wood Group
