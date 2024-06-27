JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $10,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $56.74. 1,021,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,769. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

