JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Bought by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 31,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 76,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 209.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 18,560 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 17,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 315,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 25,496 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

JMST stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.73. 318,992 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.70.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1445 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

