JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.07 and last traded at $39.06. Approximately 5,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 34,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.98.

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.98.

Get JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPMB. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $16,916,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,094,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,419,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 144,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 24,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 92,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF

The JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (JPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt securities from emerging markets. Securities are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.