Jubilee Metals Group’s (JLP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 10 ($0.13) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 9 ($0.11) price objective on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of JLP stock opened at GBX 7.10 ($0.09) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.12. Jubilee Metals Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8.90 ($0.11). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.48. The company has a market capitalization of £211.58 million, a P/E ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

