Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Price Down 4%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) shares fell 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.95 and last traded at $6.99. 1,550,952 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 3,374,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

Jumia Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jumia Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 430.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 138.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.