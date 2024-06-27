Kadena Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $155.21 Million (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. During the last seven days, Kadena has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00000911 BTC on popular exchanges. Kadena has a market capitalization of $155.21 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Kadena Coin Profile
Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,811,400 coins. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Kadena Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.
