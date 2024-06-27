Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,944,816,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Kenvue by 576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,472,000 after purchasing an additional 61,084,123 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kenvue by 4,057.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,413,040 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Kenvue by 4,473.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 18,801,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,527,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 109,327,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,118,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.09.

NYSE KVUE traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,169,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,196,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion and a PE ratio of 23.83. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $26.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.56%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

