Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Keurig Dr Pepper has raised its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years. Keurig Dr Pepper has a payout ratio of 41.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.08. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

In related news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,056,097.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $580,871.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,989.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,739 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

