Killam Apartment REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:KMP.UN)

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2024

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UNGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance

Shares of TSE:KMP.UN traded up C$0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.95. 168,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.23, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.11. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of C$15.36 and a 12 month high of C$20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMP.UN shares. TD Securities cut their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMP.UN

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.