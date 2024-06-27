Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $240.16

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 240.16 ($3.05) and traded as high as GBX 247.10 ($3.13). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 244.20 ($3.10), with a volume of 6,326,453 shares trading hands.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.87) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 256.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 240.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49. The firm has a market cap of £4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,381.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.

