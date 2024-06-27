Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,282 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,769 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,964,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,097,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,130,000 after acquiring an additional 341,407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $366.24. 786,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,936. The company has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $342.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.05. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $368.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

