Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $912,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,443 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 309,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,634,000 after buying an additional 174,224 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 56,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.91. 4,321,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,498,212. The company has a market cap of $158.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

