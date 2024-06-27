Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,029 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CI shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CI traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.59. 1,491,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $342.12 and its 200-day moving average is $332.66. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $365.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

