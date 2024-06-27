Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,421.6% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 22,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 20,712 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.6% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 28,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 11,365 shares in the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 84,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.52. 2,049,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,294. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

