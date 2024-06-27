Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its holdings in American Tower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 5,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,139 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in American Tower by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 275,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,459,000 after buying an additional 51,882 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.91.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $192.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,734,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,020. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.86 and a 200 day moving average of $195.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

