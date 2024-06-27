Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,876 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, hitting $65.91. 5,077,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,544,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $74.23.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,145 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on JCI. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

