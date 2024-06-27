Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded up $3.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,011,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,731. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.90 and a twelve month high of $192.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.55.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

