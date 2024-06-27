Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,838 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,419.2% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OMFL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.34. 389,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average is $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.2324 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.